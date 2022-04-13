DJ Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U13G LN) 13-Apr-2022 / 09:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.7941

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1939566

CODE: U13G LN

ISIN: LU1407887162

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U13G LN Sequence No.: 155420 EQS News ID: 1327239 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327239&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2022 03:45 ET (07:45 GMT)