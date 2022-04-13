DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MEUG LN) 13-Apr-2022 / 09:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 154.0804

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5337116

CODE: MEUG LN

ISIN: FR0010261198

