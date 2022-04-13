TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Revised Dividend Announcement
PR Newswire
London, April 13
13 April 2022
This announcement corrects the release published on 7thApril 2022. The payment date has been added.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Re: Revised Dividend Announcement
The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ending 31 March 2022 as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date:14 April 2022
Record Date 19 April 2022
Payment Date 6 May 2022
Dividend per Share0.50 pence (Sterling)
For further information, please contact:
Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson