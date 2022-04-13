Canada Nickel! The Company announced the completion of the current phase of drilling at the Company's flagship Crawford nickel sulphide project, Hannan Metals provided an update on exploration programs in the Belen project area at the Company's 100% owned Valiente copper-gold porphyry project, Discovery Silver highlighted the excellent growth potential that exists at their flagship Cordero silver project in Mexico beyond the 16-year mine life and GCM Mining met its annual production guidance for the sixth consecutive year in 2021.