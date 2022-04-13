A new report by JMK Research and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) says India is likely to miss its 2022 solar target of 100 GW by about 27 GW, mainly due to the underwhelming growth of rooftop solar. While utility-scale solar is on track to achieve nearly 97% of the 60 GW installed capacity targeted by 2022, rooftop solar will be 25 GW short of the 40 GW mark.From pv magazine India India will fall well short of its installed solar capacity target of 100 GW by 2022, mainly due to the slow uptake of rooftop solar, according to a new report by JMK Research and the ...

