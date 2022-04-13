- (PLX AI) - K+S Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 2,300-2,600 million vs. previous outlook EUR 1,600-1,900 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted free cash flow EUR 1,000-1,200 million vs. previous outlook EUR 600-800 million
- • The increase in the outlook is mainly attributable to a further rise in average prices in the Agriculture customer segment, the company said
- • These will significantly outweigh expected cost increases, in particular for energy, logistics, and materials, the company said
K+S-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de