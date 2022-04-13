Excluding an (exceptional) warrant charge, a superprofit tax and deferred tax, post-tax profits in Q421 were within US$0.6m (or 1.3%) of our prior quarterly net profit forecast (US$44.2m) and resulted in a maiden dividend of C$0.03/share for the year. Contained tin production and sales guidance for FY22 remains unchanged at 12,000 tonnes, which is in line with the company's operational performance in Q122. In addition, Alphamin has also announced the start of development of the Mpama South project.

