- (PLX AI) - BlackRock Q1 EPS USD 9.35 vs. estimate USD 8.88.
- • $114 billion of quarterly long-term net inflows reflect strength of broad-based platform with positive flows across all product types, investment styles and regions
- • 7% increase in revenue year-over-year driven by strong organic growth and 11% growth in technology services revenue, partially offset by lower performance fees
- • 14% increase in operating income year-over-year includes the impact of $178 million of fund launch costs in the first quarter of 2021
