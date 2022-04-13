The "UK Pubs Bars Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a comprehensive overview of the pub market in the UK, including detailed market sizing, competitive landscape and consumer metrics.

A robust methodology, combining multiple established and trusted data sources, makes this report a holistic source of intelligence on the sector for suppliers, operators and investors.

Now including detailed insight and data on drinks only occasions within pubs and bars, this report gives a forward-looking view, with forecasts to 2024, as well as a timeline for recovery and highlights the key challenges and opportunities.

HOW TO USE THE REPORT

Quantify the size and growth of the pub market to benchmark your own performance

Fully understand the competitive landscape with an extensive review what can you learn and apply?

Align your channel strategy to the trends in the market understand where best to invest your time, people and money

How have consumers responded to coronavirus restrictions easing?

Do trends in the market align to proposed areas of investment?

What will recovery of the sector look like? What opportunities will this bring for 2022?

Get under the skin of the pub consumer to better meet their current and future needs.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Market Overview

An overview of the UK Pubs Bars market by outlets and turnover, with growth from 2016-2021F

A breakdown of the market by sub-channel, including managed, tenanted, and independent pubs with growth from 2016-2021F

The benefits and challenges of different pub models

Key market drivers and inhibitors in 2021F

Key factors impacting the pub market including, coronavirus, Brexit and business rates

Competitive Landscape

Leading pub group developments including M&A activity, 2020-2021

Key trends and initiatives among pub groups and brands

Leading pub groups by turnover

Leading pub groups by outlets

Top 10 smaller pub groups by outlets

Top 20 pub brands by outlets

Pub brand market positioning and business model analysis

Consumer Insight

Key consumer metrics including spend, frequency, and penetration

Pub channel share of day-parts

Demographic profile of pub visitors

Key missions and needs in pubs

Deep dive into drinks-only occasions in pubs including drivers to venue, drink type consumed, average spend

Leading food choices at pubs

Menu Trends

Spring/Summer 2021 menu analysis back to 2019

Average dish counts overall, by course and by brand

Core component of main dish analysis

Dietary requirement analysis

New product development analysis

Pub menu price analysis Future outlook

Future market growth figures from 2021F-2024F

Wider economic barometers including GDP forecasts

Recovery growth drivers and inhibitors

Growing pub models

Emerging opportunities including sports, work- places, sustainability, delivery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4o6m19

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005537/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900