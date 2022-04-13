Anzeige
13.04.2022
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, April 12

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust
PLC at close of business on 12 April 2022 were:

218.37p Capital only
218.48p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.    Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.    Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 16th April
2021, the Company has 80,229,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
20,132,261 which are held in treasury.
