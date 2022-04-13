- (PLX AI) - JPMorgan Q1 net income USD 8,300 million vs. estimate USD 8,200 million.
- • Q1 EPS USD 2.63 vs. estimate USD 2.7
- • Reported revenue of $30.7 billion; managed revenue of $31.6 billion
- • Lending strength continued with average firm-wide loans up 5% while credit losses are still at historically low levels, CEO said
- • We remain optimistic on the economy, at least for the short term: CEO
- • Assets under management (AUM) of $3.0 trillion, up 4%
- • Gross Investment Banking revenue of $729 million, down 35%
- • Total Markets revenue of $8.8 billion, down 3%, with Fixed Income Markets down 1% and Equity Markets down 7%
