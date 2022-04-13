

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate declined marginally in February, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate fell to 12.8 percent in February from a revised 12.9 percent in January. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 16.1 percent.



In February, the labor market was affected by specific regulatory measures regarding the operation of business and measures taken to protect public health and tackle the COVID-19 pandemic through out the country, the agency said.



The number of unemployed decreased by 99,441 persons annually to 603,025 in February. The figure grew 1.2 percent from the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, declined to 32.1 percent in February from 40.0 percent in the same month last year.



Employment increased by 455,115 to 4.118 million persons in February. The figure increased 2.8 percent from the previous month.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de