Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOVD LN) 13-Apr-2022 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.7783

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33000

CODE: GOVD LN

ISIN: LU2099288503

