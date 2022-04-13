

WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $269.6 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $210.6 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.7% to $1.70 billion from $1.42 billion last year.



Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $269.6 Mln. vs. $210.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.47 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q1): $1.70 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.



