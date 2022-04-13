Lien Solutions leader Suzanne Konstance stresses benefits of a robust lien management program

In the world of commercial lending, lenders face an array of complex legal and regulatory compliance requirements, where filing a lien properly requires absolute perfection of every detail. If a lender files a lien on a loan containing a single borrower misspelling, an inadvertent space, or a misplaced comma, it can mean the difference of a significant amount of money when trying to collect on those secured assets. So explains Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions' Suzanne Konstance, describing the intricacies of lien management in a recent episode of Worldwide Business with kathy ireland

Konstance, a vice president and leader of the Lien Solutions segment of Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, notes that lien perfection today requires lenders to do their homework with precision on every lien filing and to employ continued vigilance throughout the loan's lifecycle.

"The lender needs to do lots of research on each borrower-and reflect those details in the lien filing with perfection, from sharing basic borrower information like their home address, to capturing key details such as the size and type of other loans that the borrower may have in play," says Konstance. "Once you have those records, you have to do everything perfectly when you file financing statements at the secretary of state for a UCC lien. Even if you're off by a space or a misplaced period, it might mean that you won't have the opportunity to collect on those assets in the event of a default."

Konstance reminds viewers that there is additional complexity because Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) liens don't cover every secured asset type. "Accordingly, we offer an array of solutions, from our iLien core product, which a lender can use to file all of their UCC liens and conduct all of their searches on a debtor, to our iLien Motor Vehicle solution that helps lenders manage motor vehicle liens and titles, to iLienRED, a real estate solution where you can manage your mortgages, create your liens for real property, do assignments and all the things you need to do around real property, easily, without error, and with good quality."

The segment concludes with an overview of the benefits a lien management platform can bring to the table, where, she explains, "a lender can access all of their UCC information-including current and prospective borrower information-in one place, allowing lenders to make accurate decisions on who to lend to and how much to lend. It's a great tool for lenders to maximize their lending potential and grow their business."

"The solutions that Suzanne highlights on this episode are helping our lender clients manage portfolio risk, reinforcing Wolters Kluwer's longstanding commitment to product innovation and leadership in UCC lien management and vehicle titling solutions for the lending industry," said Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions.

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland is an award-winning business program that provides viewers an in-depth opportunity to find solutions to industry problems from some of the top business leaders from across the globe that has featured more than 5,000 companies participating on over 500 episodes.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. insurers, banks and credit unions, and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer's GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions' iLien for Lien Management, for example, enables lenders to manage and address risks in their entire UCC lien portfolio with analytics, visibility and automation. Compliance Solutions' eOriginal suite of purpose-built, digital lending offerings helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral authentication and an electronic vault. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division's legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

