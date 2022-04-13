Cybersec Europe is the biggest cybersecurity trade show in Benelux

BRUSSELS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 11 and 12, 2022, Brussels Expo will become the heart of European cybersecurity. The first edition of Cybersec Europe, Europe's leading trade show on IT security welcomes more than 100 exhibitors and expects some 5,000 visitors over two days. The aim of the event is to put cybersecurity on the strategic agenda of boardrooms and politicians across Europe.

Cybersec Europe has its origin in the existing fair Infosecurity Belgium. Where the previous event mainly focused on cybersecurity solutions, Cybersec Europe highlights the strategic aspect of IT security. Cybersec Europe is a hybrid fair. It brings together live and digital European experts, policy makers, developers, and decision makers responsible for the continuity and security of critical processes and data. Cybersec Europe covers various security topics, including digital transformation and automatization, security awareness, cybersecurity innovation, machine learning and AI, IoT and 5G, and cloud strategies.

Strategy needed at macro level

"More than ever, it is clear that IT security is not a matter of having the right tools to secure your own business, but that a comprehensive macro-level strategy is needed", says Bram van den Baak, spokesperson of Jaarbeurs, the organizer of Cybersec Europe. "At Cybersec Europe, we bring all the pieces together, so our visitors can solve the puzzle themselves and build a sophisticated cybersecurity strategy."

Big ambitions and a comprehensive program

Cybersec Europe has the ambition to become the go-to-hub on this topic. The figures are already impressive. The trade show expects some 5,000 visitors and offers space to more than 100 exhibitors. There will be 84 sessions per day, including startup pitch moments at the futurelab, cyberhub sessions with debates and presentations, exhibitor sessions, keynotes and live experiences.

Numerous experienced guest speakers are also invited, such as Chief Research Officer of F-Secure Mikko Hypponen, hacking expert Tobias Schrödel, KU Leuven professor big data & analytics Bart Baesens, cybersecurity expert Eddy Willems, and Emmanuel Kessler of the European Cybercrime Center (EC3).

Matchmaking

You can register for Cybersec Europe at www.cyberseceurope.com. After your registration, a unique matchmaking tool will link you to visitors, experts and exhibitors with the same interests or function. This way you can chat and get acquainted beforehand and, if desired, set up a personal meeting at the fair.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1796421/Cybersec_Europe.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1796422/Cybersec_Europe_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/cybersec-europe-is-the-biggest-cybersecurity-trade-show-in-benelux-301524873.html