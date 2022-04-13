

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) said it is acquiring D&D Beyond from Fandom for $146.3 million in cash. It is the leading digital toolset and game companion for the company's fantasy franchise, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.



'The acquisition of D&D Beyond will accelerate our progress in both gaming and direct to consumer, two priority areas of growth for Hasbro, providing immediate access to a loyal, growing player base,' said Chris Cocks, Hasbro CEO.



Hasbro said the transaction will be funded out of cash on hand and is expected to be immaterial to revenue and earnings per share in 2022 and accretive to earnings per share in fiscal 2023 and beyond.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HASBRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de