Mittwoch, 13.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: “Strong Buy” – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
JSC Halyk Bank: Part of Loans Issued by Sberbank Kazakhstan are Transferred to Halyk Bank

DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Part of Loans Issued by Sberbank Kazakhstan are Transferred to Halyk Bank

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) 13-Apr-2022 / 14:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Part of Loans Issued by Sberbank Kazakhstan are Transferred to Halyk Bank

On April 13, 2022, Halyk Bank and SB JSC Sberbank signed an agreement under which a part of the retail loan portfolio was purchased under a cession. The transaction affected auto loans issued under the program of concessional lending of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, part of unsecured loans, loans for urgent needs and mortgage loans. The total principal amount of transferred loans is 330 billion tenge.

The purchased portfolio does not include non-performing loans.

***

About Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

With total assets of KZT 12,091.4 bn as at 31 December 2021, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 589 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

- ENDS-

For further information, please contact: 

Halyk Bank 
 
 
 
          +7 727 259 04 30 
Mira Kassenova 
          MiraK@halykbank.kz 
 
 
          +7 727 259 04 53 
Margulan Tanirtayev 
          Margulant@halykbank.kz 
 
 
          +7 727 330 16 77 
Nurgul Mukhadi 
          NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US46627J3023 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      HSBK 
Sequence No.:  155526 
EQS News ID:  1327601 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327601&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2022 08:20 ET (12:20 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
