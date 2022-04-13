Vena Solutions: Robert Cialdini, Priya Parker, Chris Voss and More Join Vena Excelerate =SUM(it) 2022

Taking place May 9-13, the virtual live and on-demand conference experience features 50+ speakers, 50+ sessions and 25+ hours of CPE/CPD conversations, training and workshops

Vena is gearing up to host its third annual virtual conference experience for finance and operations professionals and business leaders for free.

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 9-13, Excelerate =SUM(it), formerly known as Vena Nation week, will bring more than just a fresh new look. Celebrating strategic and operational excellence in agile business planning and a shared passion for the grid we know and love, Microsoft Excel, the summit is also doubling down on learning with more live and on-demand conversations, workshops, instructor-led training and product demonstrations. Attendees can develop their skills with over 50 speakers and 25+ hours of CPE/CPD-eligible learning, including best practices for agile budgeting, forecasting, scenario modeling, workforce planning and more.

"Our ongoing commitment is to create intentional moments of connection that enable FP&A, accounting and operations professionals and business leaders to grow and thrive together anytime, anywhere in this increasingly virtual world," said Allison Munro, Chief Marketing Office, Vena. "Our third annual virtual conference will once again be free and deliver more opportunities for accredited education, skills development, in-depth conversations and technical workshops live and on demand-all within a connected and content-rich community at Plantgrow.com."

Three incredible guest keynote speakers are set to take the virtual stage at this year's summit:

World-renowned psychologist and bestselling author, Robert Cialdini , will discuss how to build credibility, develop trusted relationships and break down barriers to growth in " The Art of Ethical Influence. "

will discuss how to build credibility, develop trusted relationships and break down barriers to growth in " " Strategic advisor and acclaimed author, Priya Parker , will provide practical guidance on navigating hybrid work environments in " The Art of Gathering. "

, will provide practical guidance on navigating hybrid work environments in " " Former FBI hostage negotiator and CEO of The Black Swan Group, Chris Voss , will reveal how to improve communication and collaboration in "The Art of Negotiation."

Attendees can also look forward to insights from Vena keynote speakers, with sessions that have been designed to educate and inspire them to drive growth, resilience and agility within their organization:

Vena Chief Solutions Architect Rishi Grover will explore the evolution of finance as a strategic business partner through the power of people, processes and technology in " The Complete Planning Advantage. "

will explore the evolution of finance as a strategic business partner through the power of people, processes and technology in " " Vena Chief Technology Officer Hugh Cumming will share how technology is empowering the strategic office of finance in " The Future of Planning Technology."

will share how technology is empowering the strategic office of finance in " Vena Chief People Person Tracey Mikita will discuss proven best practices for building successful teams in "Hiring for the New World of Work."

Excelerate =SUM(it)'s jam-packed agenda also includes multiple opportunities to learn, connect and grow with Vena CEO Hunter Madeley, FP&A experts, Microsoft MVPs and Excel and Power BI aficionados who will all be on hand to help attendees power their personal, professional and business growth-all while virtually networking in a diverse community of professionals.

Get your free virtual ticket for Excelerate =SUM(it) 2022 today by registering at exceleratesumit.com .

About Vena

Vena is the only native Excel Complete Planning platform built for Microsoft 365 with Power BI. Vena transforms how business, finance and operations leaders Plan To Grow with the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that empowers and inspires your plans and guides your growth journey. Over 1,200 of the world's leading companies power their growth with Vena.

For the latest Excelerate =SUM(it) 2022 news, follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter @venasolutions.

Media Contact: Jonathan Paul, jpaul@venacorp.com