DJ OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (EUMV) 13-Apr-2022 / 14:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR)

DEALING DATE: 12/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 230.8610

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 277507

CODE: EUMV

ISIN: LU0599612842 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EUMV Sequence No.: 155532 EQS News ID: 1327625 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

