Mittwoch, 13.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
13.04.2022 | 15:34
China Matters explored the World's Largest Radio Telescope FAST

BEIJING, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FAST, or the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope, is the largest radio telescope in the world. It is not only an achievement of Chinese astronomical science and technology, but marks an important step in the astronomical exploration of mankind.