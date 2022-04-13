Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.04.2022
Starke Kurschance: “Strong Buy” – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
WKN: 885166 ISIN: USY384721251 
PR Newswire
13.04.2022 | 17:04
Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai IONIQ 5 Sweeps World Car of the Year, Electric Vehicle of the Year and Car Design of the Year

  • All-electric IONIQ 5 honored by World Car Awards at New York International Auto Show in all three categories in which it was nominated
  • The innovative crossover is the first of a new era of Hyundai EVs, based on a dedicated and advanced E-GMP all-electric platform
  • IONIQ 5 heralds a new era in Hyundai design with 'Parametric Dynamics' and luxurious 'Living Space' theme
  • Since its launch in 2021, IONIQ 5 has won numerous accolades, including German Car of the Year, UK Car of the Year, Auto Express' Car of the Year and Auto Bild's Electric Car of the Year
  • As a smart mobility solutions provider, Hyundai Motor plans to introduce 17 battery electric vehicle models by 2030, including Genesis luxury brand models

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly acclaimed Hyundai IONIQ 5 won big at the prestigious 2022 World Car Awards today, with the all-electric crossover named overall World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year. World Car Awards revealed the results at a ceremony held at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS).

