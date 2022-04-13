Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) notice of first quarter 2022 results and video conference

Millicom (Tigo) notice of firstquarter2022 results and video conference
Luxembourg, April13,2022 - Millicomexpects to announce its first quarter 2022 results on April 28, 2022 at approximately 12:00 (Stockholm) / 11:00 (London) / 06:00 (Miami) via a press release.
Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on April 28, 2022 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).
Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.comafter the start of the event.
Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID:813 9817 2391:
US: +1 929 205 6099Sweden: +46 850 539 728
UK: +44 330 088 5830Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265
Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investorswebsite.
For further information, please contact:
| Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)
| Investors:
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)
About Millicom
Millicom.
