13.04.2022 | 17:08
LFTD Partners Inc. to Present at the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference on April 19, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Rapidly growing and profitable cannabis and psychedelics company LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB:LIFD) (www.LFTDPartners.com), will be presenting at the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 2:40 PM Eastern Time at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

LFTD Partners' presentation will be live streamed and also recorded. Watch the presentation and the later recording by clicking the following link: https://www.benzinga.com/events/psychedelics/livestream/

During the presentation, LFTD Partners' subsidiary, Lifted Made (www.LiftedMade.com), which in Q1 2022 successfully launched two psychedelic products under its Silly Shruum brand, expects to provide an update regarding its planned introduction of a groundbreaking, federally-compliant psychedelic product later this year.

LFTD Partners will also be sponsoring the reception of the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference at 6:00 PM ET on April 19, 2022, and will have a booth at the subsequent Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on April 20-21, 2022 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

About LFTD Partners Inc.

Publicly-traded LFTD Partners Inc., Jacksonville, FL (OTCQB ticker symbol LIFD) is the parent corporation of Lifted Made, Kenosha, WI (www.LiftedMade.com), which manufactures and sells psychedelic products under the Silly Shruum brand, and hemp-derived cannabinoid products under the Urb Finest Flowers brand.

LFTD Partners Inc. also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company (www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. (www.Bendistillery.com) all located in Bend, OR.

Please feel free to review our securities filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to learn more about our company, and the various risk factors associated with our company and our common stock.

Stay updated with our company news and product launches by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LFTDPartners.com and www.LiftedMade.com.

CONTACTS:
Nicholas S. Warrender, Vice Chairman and COO of LFTD Partners, and CEO of Lifted Made
Phone: 224-577-8148
Email: CEO@LiftedMade.com

William C. "Jake" Jacobs, President and CFO of LFTD Partners and of Lifted Made
Phone: 847-400-7660
Email: JakeJacobs@LFTDPartners.com

SOURCE: LFTD Partners Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697314/LFTD-Partners-Inc-to-Present-at-the-Benzinga-Psychedelics-Capital-Conference-on-April-19-2022

