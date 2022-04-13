DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG



13.04.2022

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Mercedes-Benz Group AG Street: Mercedesstrasse 120 Postal code: 70372 City: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 08 Apr 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 1.38 % 9.52 % 10.90 % 1069837447 Previous notification 1.75 % 8.81 % 10.57 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007100000 0 14473794 0.00 % 1.35 % US2338252073 0 265883 0.00 % 0.02 % Total 14739677 1.38 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to Recall N/A N/A 1533032 0.14 % Rights of Use N/A N/A 190948 0.02 % Call Option 17/06/2022 - 13/12/2024 N/A 5987700 0.56 % Call Option 24/10/2022 - 27/02/2025 N/A 57623637 5.39 % Call Option 24/10/2022 - 27/02/2025 N/A 57623637 5.39 % Total 65335317 6.11 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Swap 20/4/2022 - 5/5/2025 N/A Cash 7614643 0.71 % Future 14/4/2022 N/A Cash 359979 0.03 % Call Option 24/05/2024 - 14/06/2024 N/A Cash 1928600 0.18 % Put Option 17/06/2022 - 13/12/2024 N/A Physical 15452500 1.44 % Put Option 24/05/2024 - 20/12/2024 N/A Cash 2794290 0.26 % Call Option 24/10/2022 - 02/05/2023 N/A Cash 8366670 0.78 % Put Option 24/10/2022 - 27/02/2025 N/A Physical 57623637 5.39 % Put Option 24/10/2022 - 27/02/2025 N/A Physical 57623637 5.39 % Total 36516682 3.41 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofA Securities, Inc. % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % % Managed Account Advisors LLC % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % % BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % % ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % % Merrill Lynch International % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofA Securities, Inc. % % % Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Bank of America, National Association % 5.82 % 5.86 % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Bank of America, National Association % 5.82 % 5.86 % U.S Trust Company of Delaware % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

12 Apr 2022



