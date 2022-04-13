

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance and the major markets in the region closed flat on Wednesday, with investors largely making cautious moves amid concerns about the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising inflation.



Investors also looked ahead to the monetary policy meeting of the European Central Bank.



Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue the invasion of Ukraine until 'full completion' of goals. He said that peace talks were 'at a dead end,' and Russia's military operation was going as planned.



The U.S. aims to send more weapons to Ukraine, in a sign the war is expected to drag on.



U.K. consumer price inflation advanced to 7% in March from 6.2% in February, the Office for National Statistics said. The rate was forecast to climb to 6.7%.



This was the highest annual inflation in the National Statistics series, which began in January 1997. It was also the highest rate in the historic modeled series since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.03%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 edged up 0.05% and 0.07%, respectively. Germany's DAX ended 0.34% down, while Switzerland's SMI ended 0.19 points down.



Most of the other markets in Europe closed on a positive note. Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Spain ended higher.



Finland, Ireland, Portugal, Russia, Sweden and Turkey closed weak.



In the UK market, IAG rallied 3.8%. Fresnillo, Electrocomponents, Coca-Cola HBC, Smiths Group, Reckitt Benckiser and IHG gained 1.8 to 3%. Ferguson, DCC, Smith (DS), Melrose Industries, Anglo American Plc, Halma, British Land Co. and Glencore also closed notably higher.



Hargreaves Lansdown, Ocado Group, ABRDN, Sainsbury (J), BT Group, Croda International, Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey lost 2 to 3%.



Tesco ended nearly 4% down after a warning that its profit will get squeezed this financial year due to the tough economic conditions and pressure on consumers alike.



In Germany, Sartorius, Merck and Deutsche Telekom gained 1.2 to 1.5%. HeidelbergCement, Siemens Healthineers and Deutsche Bank closed with modest gains.



Covestro, Deutsche Wohnen, Adidas and Vonovia lost 2.5 to 3%. Zalando, SAP, Munich RE, E.ON, MTU Aero Engines and BASF declined 1 to 2%.



In the French market, Engie, Unibail Rodamco, Veolia, ArcelorMittal, Valeo and Societe Generale gained 1 to 1.6%.



LVMH ended modestly higher. The luxury goods maker said fashion sales grew by 30% in the first quarter, despite a rocky start in the Chinese market.



Atos declined 4% and Pernod Ricard shed about 3%. WorldLine, Sodexo, Kering, Danone and Hermes International lost 1 to 2%.







