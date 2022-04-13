- (PLX AI) - Draegerwerk Q1 sales EUR 649.5 million, down from EUR 792.1 million a year ago
- • Q1 EBIT EUR -35 million, down from EUR 128.9 million a year ago
- • The main reason for the sales drop was the significantly lower demand for ventilators and respiratory protection masks, which had been strongly in demand until the end of last year in connection with the coronavirus pandemic
- • In addition, sharply rising prices for intermediate products, such as electronic components, as well as unchanged high freight and logistics costs continued to weigh on earnings
- • Says guidance is more likely to be at the lower end of the range due to the increasing difficulties in the supply of electronic components
DRAEGERWERK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de