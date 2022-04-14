- (PLX AI) - Ericsson Q1 net sales SEK 55,100 million vs. estimate SEK 53,380 million.
- • Q1 gross margin 42.3%
- • Q1 EBIT SEK 4,700 million
- • Q1 EPS SEK 0.88
- • Q1 net income SEK 2,900 million
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK 4,800 million vs. estimate SEK 6,630 million
- • Q1 adjusted gross margin 42.3%
- • Ericsson to accelerate the pace towards reaching our long-term target of an EBITA margin of 15-18%
- • Says our ambition is to reach this target no later than in 2-3 years
- • Ericsson DOJ matters may likely include additional monetary payments, the magnitude of which cannot at this time be reliably estimated
ERICSSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de