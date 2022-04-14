- (PLX AI) - VAT Group Q1 orders CHF 294.2 million
- • Q1 sales CHF 263 million vs. estimate CHF 250 million
- • VAT Group expects Q2 2022 net sales of CHF 260 - 280 million
- • Orders driven by strong demand from the semiconductor industry for valves and services and growing advanced industrial segments
- • VAT expects quarterly sales growth through 2022 and as a result substantially higher full-year sales, EBITDA, and net income in 2022, as well as higher EBITDA margin and free cash flow
