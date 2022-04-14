AM Best has maintained its negative outlook on France's life insurance segment.

AM Best expects the French life insurance segment to remain pressured by the low interest rate environment as well as by economic headwinds and exacerbated by geopolitical tensions. Together, these challenges have the potential to place downward pressure on the segment's top line, profitability and solvency levels.

A new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: France Life Insurance", notes that, the segment's successful transformation towards more capital efficient strategies in a context of sustained economic growth could lead to a revision of the outlook to stable.

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=319095.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005965/en/

Contacts:

Morgane Hillebrandt

Financial Analyst

+31 20 308 5422

morgane.hillebrandt@ambest.com



Pierre Tournier

Associate Director, Analytics

+31 20 308 5423

pierre.tournier@ambest.com



Richard Banks

Director, Industry Research EMEA

+44 20 7397 0322

richard.banks@ambest.com



Jim Peavy

Director, Communications

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

james.peavy@ambest.com