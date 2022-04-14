AM Best is revising its outlook on France's non-life insurance segment to negative from stable.

AM Best expects that French non-life insurers will face challenges stemming from uncertain economic conditions and increased volatility. Heightened geopolitical tensions and increased inflation risks are factors that are expected to pressure French non-life insurers' profitability over the next year, supporting the negative outlook for the segment.

Although AM Best expects that insurers will be able to withstand those challenges, the environment in which insurers operate significantly changed in the first and second quarter of 2022 and uncertainty brings negative pressure to the segment.

A new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: France Non-Life Insurance", notes AM Best could revise the outlook to stable if technical profitability strengthens or if economic conditions improve, supporting the segment.

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=319104.

