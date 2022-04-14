Anzeige
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Compliance With Market Abuse Regulation

London, April 12

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

14 April 2022

The Company confirms that:

a. all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b. the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c. the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Thursday, 31 March 2022, which was announced on Friday, 1 April 2022, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the half year ended 31 March 2022.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the half year ended 31 March 2022, expected to be on or after 16 May 2022.

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP
020 3170 8732

