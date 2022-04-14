The allocated land will be used for either wind or solar power projects. Interested developers will have time until May 25 to submit their project proposals.From pv magazine Latam Chile's Ministry of National Property has announced that it will tender 2,786 hectares in the Commune of Santa Elena, 27.5 km northwest of the town of Quillagua, approximately 28 km east of the mouth of the Loa River, in the Antofagasta region in northern Chile. According to the tender document, the land to allocate has relative proximity to power transmission lines and is planned to host large-scale renewable energy ...

