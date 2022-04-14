Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: “Strong Buy” – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871004 ISIN: FI0009005961 Ticker-Symbol: ENUR 
Tradegate
14.04.22
08:37 Uhr
19,235 Euro
+0,080
+0,42 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,22519,29008:40
19,24019,29508:40
PR Newswire
14.04.2022 | 08:22
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stora Enso Oyj: Invitation to Stora Enso's Q1 2022 results webcast on 28 April 2022

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 14 April 2022 at 9:00 EEST

HELSINKI, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its January-March 2022 Interim Report on Thursday 28 April 2022 at approximately 8:30 EEST (7:30 CEST).

Analysts, investors and media are invited to participate in the webcast and conference call at 14:00 EEST (13:00 CEST, 12:00 BST, 7:00 EDT) on the same day. The result will be presented by President and CEO Annica Bresky and CFO Seppo Parvi, and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jvrf8zpz.

All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast.

Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below).

Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the Interim Report is published, may contact Carl Norell, press officer at Stora Enso on +46 72 2410349.

The link to the webcast will be also available on Stora Enso's website: storaenso.com/investors

Dial-in details for the analyst and investor conference call

UK

+44 333 300 0804

Finland

+358 (0) 981 710 310

Sweden

+46 8 566 426 51

USA

+1 631 913 1422

Confirmation Code:

43094260#

Replay Dial-In #:


UK/International

+44 (0) 333 300 0819

Access Code:

425020333#

The conference call replay will be available via the dial-in number until 5 May 2022. The webcast will be archived on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Media enquiries:
Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 2410349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 2107691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

CONTACT:
Media enquiries:
Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 2410349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 2107691

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/invitation-to-stora-enso-s-q1-2022-results-webcast-on-28-april-2022,c3546445

STORA ENSO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.