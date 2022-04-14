Aquis Stock Exchange: Announcement of Application for Admission - Lift Global Ventures Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Announcement of Application for Admission

Aquis Stock Exchange 14-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Lift Global Ventures Plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Address: Central Working Victoria, Eccleston Yards, 25 Eccleston Place, London, SW1W 9NF Telephone: + 44 (0) 203 7451 865 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Paul Terence Gazzard (Non-Executive Chairman) Saqib ("Zak") Ahmed Mir (Chief Executive Officer) Timothy ("Tim") William Daniel (Executive Director) APPLICANT SECTOR: Financial Services DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: The Company's investment strategy is to operate as an enterprise company seeking acquisition or investment opportunities within the financial media and technology industries. Within these broad industries, areas of focus may include: * Financial news websites and other forms of "new media" * Investment research providers * Financial PR, IR, design and marketing agencies * Production studios and visual content providers * Technology platforms which facilitate capital raising and/or lending The Board, and in particular the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has vast experience and an extensive network of contacts in the financial media and technology industries. The Directors aim to leverage these strengths to not only identify compelling acquisition or investment opportunities but also to advise and add value to investee companies on an ongoing basis. The Directors believe that, to date, no other quoted companies have fully exploited the synergistic opportunities from investing across the Company's target sectors. At the outset, the Directors shall consider a range of suitable opportunities meeting the general investment criteria outlined in this Document. If the first acquisition undertaken by the Company (or any subsequent acquisition) is significant, this may result in a Reverse Takeover under the AQSE Rules. In such circumstances, the Company would most likely become a subsidiary of the Company with a commercial operating business which the Board would operate with a view to returning value to shareholders. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Novum Securities Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: TBC new Ordinary Shares of 3 pence per new Ordinary Shares SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): TBC% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Name Current Shares Current % Shares on Admission Expected % on Admission Share Talk Ltd 5,000,000 14.7% TBC TBC James Sheehan 5,000,000 14.7% TBC TBC Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd 5,000,000 14.7% TBC TBC Adrian Beeston 2,000,000 5.88% TBC TBC Zak Mir 1,000,000 2.94% TBC TBC

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

29/04/2022

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.liftgv.com

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

N/A

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

N/A

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

N/A

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

N/A

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

N/A

