

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays PLC (HAS.L) reported that its third quarter net fee increased 32% on a like-for-like basis from prior year, despite a 9% tougher prior year quarterly growth comparative. On an actual basis, net fees increased by 29%, for the quarter.



Alistair Cox, Chief Executive, said: 'We delivered record quarterly fees, including a Group fee record in March and continued strong performances in all regions. Overall, 19 countries produced quarterly fee records, including our largest country of Germany which saw strong activity levels, the USA, France and Switzerland. In ANZ, fees and activity improved towards the end of the quarter as pandemic impacts eased, while UK&I delivered another excellent quarter, led by Perm as business confidence remained high.'



Looking forward, the Group reiterated the guidance given at half-year results for fiscal 2022 operating profit of 210-215 million pounds, excluding one-off Russia impact.







