Pnina Tornai for Azazie Bridesmaid Collection Announces International Expansion

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie, the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, announced international expansion plans for their exclusive collaboration with top-selling celebrity couture bridal designer, Pnina Tornai. The Pnina Tornai for Azazie collection will now be available for purchase in The United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

Since its official launch on April 1, 2022, the exclusive collection's best-selling piece is the Sleek Satin Jumpsuit. Satin, chiffon and sequin styles and Dusty Rose, Dusty Blue and Dark Navy are among the most popular fabrics and colors in the Pnina Tornai for Azazie collection.

"My calling is to inspire and empower women all over the world. It was important to me to extend that to the special women in my brides' lives and to have the opportunity to dress and connect with so many more wonderful women," says Pnina Tornai. "My brides are my greatest inspiration and designing bridesmaid dresses is another way for me to support them as well, by creating the perfect bridesmaid dresses to frame my bridal gowns.

Tornai knew that Azazie, as the leading online retailer in the bridal industry with extensive bridesmaid expertise, would be the perfect partner to embrace her vision and couture sensibility. "Azazie is an established, innovative and trusted brand in bridesmaid dresses, and I immediately connected with the Azazie team from a creative and marketing point of view," says Tornai. "We both cater to a demographic of young women who are savvy shoppers, and we want to disrupt the bridesmaid industry and give them something fresh, bold and exciting."

Click here to view the collection, exclusively on Azazie.com and ready to ship to the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

The license agreement between Pnina Tornai and Azazie was brokered by Brandgenuity licensing agency, in partnership with A3 Artists Agency.

ABOUT AZAZIE

The leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and accessories, Azazie offers direct-to-consumer, high-quality, gowns at affordable prices. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Azazie has appeared on The Today Show, CNBC and other top media outlets and won the Glossy Beauty and Fashion Award for the Best E-Commerce Experience. Visit the website at www.azazie.com.

ABOUT PNINA TORNAI

With over 20 years of experience, bridal designer Pnina Tornai has established herself as one of the leading names in bridal fashion and evening wear couture. Since 2005, Tornai has dedicated herself to giving thousands of Kleinfeld brides the wedding day look they have always dreamed of. Tornai has generated a global fan base and following as an influencer in fashion, bridal, and lifestyle, and has appeared in 18 seasons of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress and a variety of other television programs in the US and worldwide.

