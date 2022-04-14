

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Homewares retailer Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L), on Thursday, reported third-quarter total sales of £399 million, up 69% significantly higher than the same period in FY21 when the company's store estate was closed to customers and only Click & Collect and home delivery services were available.



Year-to-date total sales were up 37% on a year-on-two-year basis, with continued strong growth in store sales and digital sales being more than double the level of two years ago.



The Board continues to expect that FY22 PBT will be in line with latest market expectations.



Nick Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'It has been another good quarter for Dunelm with sustained growth across all of our homewares categories, particularly as customers ready their homes and gardens for the summer.'







