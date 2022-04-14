- (PLX AI) - Ericsson shares fell more than 7% at the open after the first quarter profit missed consensus despite better-than-expected revenue.
- • Ericsson released a weak set of numbers for Q1, analysts at Bank of America said
- • The large miss in adjusted EBIT was partly driven by the provision related to suspending Russia business, but free cash flow was also weak in the quarter: BofA
- • There was no mention around the group EBIT target for 2022: BofA
- • BofA reiterated an underperform rating on Ericsson, seeing limited earnings growth potential in the coming years
- • Q1 was messy, with revenue beating estimates and margins below, Carnegie said
- • Normally, we would expect to see decent earnings beat on such strong sales print, thanks to operating leverage, Carnegie said
ERICSSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de