DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) 14-Apr-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 273.4313

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15358654

CODE: WLDD LN

ISIN: FR0010315770

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 155571 EQS News ID: 1327993 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327993&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2022 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)