DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQP LN) 14-Apr-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 134.8175

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 653250

CODE: SGQP LN

ISIN: LU0832436512

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0832436512 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQP LN Sequence No.: 155590 EQS News ID: 1328033 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328033&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2022 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)