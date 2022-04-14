DJ Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF - Acc (CLEM LN) 14-Apr-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.8611

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2273094

CODE: CLEM LN

ISIN: LU2056738144

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2056738144 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLEM LN Sequence No.: 155640 EQS News ID: 1328135 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328135&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2022 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)