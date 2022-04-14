DJ Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRNO LN) 14-Apr-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.2455
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10217920
CODE: CRNO LN
ISIN: LU1829218582
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1829218582 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRNO LN Sequence No.: 155615 EQS News ID: 1328083 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328083&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 14, 2022 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)