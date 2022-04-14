DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) 14-Apr-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist
DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 196.3688
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 259257
CODE: WLDU LN
ISIN: FR0011669845
ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN
