DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) 14-Apr-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist

DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 196.3688

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 259257

CODE: WLDU LN

ISIN: FR0011669845

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 155580 EQS News ID: 1328013 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328013&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2022 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)