XP's Q122 trading update confirms demand has remained strong across the board, with order intake up 39% y-o-y. Ongoing supply chain issues limited the amount of product that could be shipped in the quarter, with revenue up 8% y-o-y. We have revised our forecasts to take account of supply chain headwinds and the recent US legal case, reducing our normalised diluted EPS forecast by 7.1% for FY22 and 4.2% for FY23.

