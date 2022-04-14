Climate, Community and Choice: Booking.com Reveals the Trends Shaping Sustainable Travel in 2022

LONDON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Booking.com released its most extensive sustainable travel research to date, highlighting desire to make more mindful and conscious choices across the entire travel experience.

With insights gathered from more than 30,000 travellers across 32 countries and territories, the key trends and developments include:

71% of UK travellers confirm that sustainable travel is important to them, with 42% saying that recent news about climate change has influenced them to make more sustainable travel choices

A third (33%) say they have stayed in a sustainable accommodation over the past year, and 62% intend to do so at least once in the coming year

55% of travellers say they want to leave the places they visit better than when they arrived, with 26% revealing that they chose to travel outside of peak season to avoid overcrowding

More than 95,000 properties globally are now being recognized for their sustainability efforts with a Travel Sustainable badge on Booking.com

The impact of their trips remains top of mind, with 57% of UK travellers saying that they want to travel more sustainability over the coming 12 months, which is a 27% increase over what was surfaced through the company's 2021 data . In fact, 55% of travellers say they would be more likely to choose a sustainable accommodation - whether they were looking specifically for one or not - with 62% of travellers intend to stay in a sustainable property at least once in the coming year.

