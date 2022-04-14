- (PLX AI) - Scanfil outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 43-48 million.
|10:10
|Scanfil Outlook FY Revenue EUR 750-820 Million
|10:05
|Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil revises its turnover upwards for 2022 and reiterates its outlook for operating profit
|Scanfil plc Inside Information 14 April 2022 at 11.00 a.m. EET
Scanfil revises its turnover upwards for 2022 and reiterates its outlook for operating profit
Due to purchases carried...
|25.03.
|Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil plc's annual report for 2021 has been published
|Scanfil plc Stock exchange release 25 March 2022 at 8.00 a.m. EET
Scanfil plc's annual report for 2021 has been published
Scanfil plc has today published its Annual Report...
|28.02.
|Scanfil Oyj: Decision of Scanfil plc's Board of Directors on stock option plan
|28.02.
|Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions - Wiklund
