- (PLX AI) - Volkswagen Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 8,500 million vs. estimate EUR 4,910 million after "robust operating performance."
- • Volkswagen says hedging instruments outside hedge accounting have a significant impact on earnings totaling 3.5 billion Euro from positive fair value measurements
- • Says Q1 operating return on sales of around 13.5%
- • The net cash flow of the Automotive Division is at around 1.5 billion Euros
- • Net liquidity in the Automotive Division amounts to around 31 billion Euros
VOLKSWAGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de