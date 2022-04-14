Nomentia Oy: Nomentia Payments Surpassed €1 Trillion in Yearly Global Payment Volume

HELSINKI, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomentia, a leading European treasury and cash management provider, has announced today that the total value of transactions on Nomentia Payments platforms has surpassed €1 trillion globally during the past twelve months. Digitalization of Treasury and Finance functions has continued to accelerate and demand for payment hub solutions has only increased during the Pandemic solidifying Nomentia as the leader in the business-to-business enterprise payment platform space.

Following the company's accelerated growth in Nordics, DACH and Benelux, Nomentia has passed the €1 trillion mark measured in the annual value of transactions for the first time with Nomentia Payments. Transactions have been executed in over 80 countries locally on all continents in over 60 different currencies.

"Increasing cash management and payment efficiency is a must for corporates wanting to maximize cash flow, liquidity and overall financial wellness in the coming years," says Jaakko Kilpinen, Chief Product Officer at Nomentia. "Handling large volumes of payments also puts increased emphasis on the security and compliance of payments and that's why we have recently introduced new payment processing controls and compliance screening functionalities as part of the Nomentia Payments solution."

Treasury and cash management executives see the value in tools and features to automate payment processing while guaranteeing payment security. In 2021, 78% of decision-makers believed tools to control how payment batches are routed are valuable for their treasury and cash management activities.

Cash management and payments are essential for the company's financial stability and adaptability, and it is expected that more corporates will look at cash management as a strategic revenue-creating opportunity and will embrace innovative solutions for payment centralization and cash flow management in the future at an even higher adoption rate.

