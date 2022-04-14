DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EESG LN) 14-Apr-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.1345
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1157556
CODE: EESG LN
ISIN: LU1792117340
